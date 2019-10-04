12 arrested in connection with alleged rapes at Alabama university

(CNN) Twelve men have been arrested in connection with the alleged rapes of two underage girls, with some of the incidents allegedly occurring on the campus of Jacksonville State University and involving students at the school, authorities in Alabama said Friday.

Investigator Jay Harrington of the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit says the alleged victims are between 12 and 16 and the crimes occurred between January and September of this year at or near the university.

Eleven of the men have been charged with rape in the second degree and one has been charged with sodomy in the second degree, he said.

Harrington says that all 12 suspects will have a court appearance on Monday in Calhoun County. He did not give any names, say how many suspects are students or provide details of the alleged assaults.

In a statement, Jacksonville State said it was notified "of alleged student misconduct involving non-students communicating directly with JSU students by electronic means and then coming onto campus grounds and adjacent properties on multiple occasions."

