Naomi Osaka ends Bianca Andreescu's win streak

For the first time since March, Bianca Andreescu has lost a tennis match.

In a blockbuster between the past two US Open champions, it was Osaka, the world No. 4 and 21-year-old from Japan, besting the 19-year-old Canadian 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in Beijing.

It ends the 17-match unbeaten streak of Andreescu, who last lost in the fourth round in Miami in March. It's also the first loss for Andreescu, ranked sixth, against a player in the top 10. Before Friday, Andreescu was 8-0, with all of those wins coming this year.

What an amazing match!



The first chapter of what will be a storied rivalry ends with a win for @naomi_Osaka_ over Andreescu, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4!#ChinaOpen#大坂なおみ pic.twitter.com/znSJFwgTkN — WTA (@WTA) October 4, 2019

On Friday, Osaka fought back from being a set and a break down against Andreescu. The Japanese-Haitian sealed the win on her third match point, with an ace. She finished with 31 winners to 30 unforced errors and had 10 aces.

