Naomi Osaka ends Bianca Andreescu's win streak

(CNN) For the first time since March, Bianca Andreescu has lost a tennis match.

In a blockbuster between the past two US Open champions, it was Osaka, the world No. 4 and 21-year-old from Japan, besting the 19-year-old Canadian 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in Beijing.

It ends the 17-match unbeaten streak of Andreescu, who last lost in the fourth round in Miami in March. It's also the first loss for Andreescu, ranked sixth, against a player in the top 10. Before Friday, Andreescu was 8-0, with all of those wins coming this year.

"I forgot how it felt, and honestly it sucks," Andreescu, in her first tournament since defeating Serena Williams to win the US Open in September, said of losing. "I didn't miss it."

On Friday, Osaka fought back from being a set and a break down against Andreescu. The Japanese-Haitian sealed the win on her third match point, with an ace. She finished with 31 winners to 30 unforced errors and had 10 aces.

