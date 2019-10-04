Katarina Johnson-Thompson overcomes heartbreak to win gold

(CNN) Despite her unquestionable talents and potential, much of Katarina Johnson-Thompson's career has been defined by heartbreak.

Disappointment at the World Championships in 2015 and the Rio Olympics in 2016 -- in which she was expected to land a podium but came away with nothing -- prompted her to change coach, uprooting her life in Liverpool and moving to France.

More World Championship disappointment was to follow in 2017 as Johnson-Thompson -- nicknamed KJT -- underperformed in the high jump, one of her strongest events, to finish in fifth place overall.

On Thursday, all of those painful memories melted away to make space for a new joyous one, as she was crowned heptalthon world champion in Doha and broke the British record in the process.

"Everyone's got their journey," she said after securing gold. "It's not been very straightforward for me. It's not been easy for me. I had to move coach. I had to move country, I had to learn a new language and settle in. I tore everything up and started again and it's worked.

