Bugs, rodent hair and poop: How much is legally allowed in the food you eat every day?

There's no way to get rid of all the creatures that might hitch a ride along the food processing chain, but the US Food and Drug Administration has set some food defects standards to keep them to a minimum. Did you know there can be 450 insect parts and nine rodent hairs in every 16 oz. box of spaghetti?

Sorry, but it's true. Chocolate can contain insect fragments and rodent hairs (or worse). If you're eating a regular-size chocolate bar (43 grams), it might legally contain 30 or more insect parts and some rodent hair.

The tomato juice in that 14 oz. Bloody Mary could legally contain up to four maggots and 20 or more fruit fly eggs. Canned tomatoes, tomato paste and sauces such as pizza sauce are a bit less contaminated, with the FDA allowing nearly two maggots in a 16 oz. can.

Asparagus can contain 40 or more scary-looking but teensy thrips for every ¼ pound. If those aren't around, FDA inspectors look for beetle eggs, entire insects or heads and body parts.

Those golden raisins you feed your toddler are allowed to contain 35 fruit fly eggs as well as 10 or more whole (or equivalent) insects for every 8 ounces. Kid-sized containers of raisins are an ounce each. That's more than four eggs and a whole insect per box.

How about our old stand-by, peanut butter and jelly? Good news: Peanut butter is one of the most controlled foods in the FDA list; an average of one or more rodent hairs and 30 (or so) insect fragments are allowed for every 100 grams. The typical serving size for peanut butter is two tablespoons, which would allow for only eight insect fragments and a teensy tiny bit of rodent filth.

Jelly, however, is not as controlled. Cherry jam can have up to 30% moldy fruit, which is better than black currant jam, which can be 75% moldy.

Jelly, however, is not as controlled. Cherry jam can have up to 30% moldy fruit, which is better than black currant jam, which can be 75% moldy. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Apple butter can contain an average of four or more rodent hairs per 100 grams and about five whole insects -- in addition to who knows how many teensy mites, aphids, and thrips. It can also have up to 12% mold.