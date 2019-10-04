Rod Stewart crashes couple's Las Vegas wedding and sings to them

(CNN) A British couple got a big surprise at their wedding in Las Vegas this week when rock legend Rod Stewart turned up unannounced to sing at the ceremony at Caesars Palace.

The appearance of the "Maggie May" singer, 74, at their wedding on Wednesday -- along with a guitarist and a violinist -- topped off a roller-coaster couple of weeks for the pair.

Andrew Aitchison and Sharon Cook, from Liverpool, England, nearly had to cancel their wedding when their travel operator, Thomas Cook, collapsed on September 23.

However, their wedding venue, Caesars Palace, heard of their dilemma on the news and offered to help make the wedding happen, with Delta organizing flights for them and their wedding guests.

Although the happy couple had been warned by Caesars Palace to expect surprises at the wedding, they were astonished when Stewart appeared at the altar and serenaded them.

