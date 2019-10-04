Nordstrom's best fall sweaters under $150

Sweater season is here! From comfy cardigans and luxe cashmere to trendy crewnecks, fall's hottest knitwear strikes a balance between classic and chic and, odds are, will become your new wardrobe staple.

Whether you want to treat yourself for an easy (and practical) on-trend update for your go-to style or are buying for someone special (the holidays are coming!), we love these 16 top picks from Nordstrom for men and women -- all under $150.

Fall sweaters for women

Cardigans are one of the season's hottest knitwear trends, seen on everyone from celebrities to fashion influencers. It's a timeless style that's not only cozy, but stylish. For a bolder look, opt for a colorful striped knit. Stripes are a classic print, but in an array of pretty colors it gives your look a fresh vibe. If stripes and cardigans aren't your style, there are plenty of gorgeous solid-colored sweaters -- from cashmere turtlenecks to off-the-shoulder to crewneck silhouettes, these are bound to become your new wardrobe staples.Whether you're looking for a luxe cashmere turtleneck, a trendy Parisian-style cardigan, or a statement-making striped knit, you can't go wrong with one of these chic picks.

Treasure & Bond Reverse Stitch Cardigan ($79; nordstrom.com)

Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic ($148; nordstrom.com)

Halogen Crewneck Cashmere Sweater ($98; nordstrom.com)

Caslon Cozy Crewneck Sweater ($59; nordstrom.com)

Madewell Kent Cardigan Sweater ($78, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Something Navy Crewneck Cable Sweater ($89; nordstrom.com)

Madewell Thompson Rainbow Stripe Pocket Pullover Sweater ($75; nordstrom.com)

Treasure & Bond One Shoulder Ribbed Sweater ($69; nordstrom.com)

J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater ($138; nordstrom.com)

Billabong Bold Moves Striped Sweater ($69.95; nordstrom.com)

Topshop Stripe Colorblock Sweater ($68; nordstrom.com)

Treasure & Bond One-Shoulder Ribbed Sweater ($69; nordstrom.com)

Madewell Bobble Cardigan Sweater ($98; nordstrom.com)

Madewell Shrunken Ribbed Cardigan ($69.50; nordstrom.com)

Caslon Button Shoulder Sweater ($59; nordstrom.com)

Fall sweaters for men

Whether you're looking for a professional pullover to wear to work or a comfy cashmere sweater for date night, these sweaters are sure to become your new go-to's for the season. Opt for a classic crewneck sweater, like this Topman Harlow Classic Fit Solid Crewneck Sweater for just $55, a super-stylish crewneck like the Anwar Tartan Crewneck Sweater from WeSC, or a super-flattering shawl neck cardigan like this Billy Reid Pullover. No matter what the occasion, these sweaters will take you from now through fall and beyond.

1901 Shawl Collar Cardigan ($99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Men's Shop Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($145; nordstrom.com)

Allsaints Mode Slim Fit Wool Cardigan ($120; nordstrom.com)

Topman Harlow Classic Fit Solid Crewneck Sweater ($55; nordstrom.com)

Bonobos Slim Fit Merino Wool Quarter Zip Pullover ($118; nordstrom.com)

1901 Varsity Colorblock Sweater ($79.50; nordstrom.com)

French Connection Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater ($88; nordstrom.com)

Smartwool Ripple Ridge Crewneck Sweater ($135; nordstrom.com)

Vince Camuto Slim Fit Diamond Textured Crewneck Sweater ($110; nordstrom.com)

Cutter & Buck Lakemont Classic Fit Quarter Zip Sweater ($110; nordstrom.com)

Calibrate Crewneck Sweater ($89.50; nordstrom.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.