Garmin's kid-oriented Vivofit JR 2 gains Frozen 2, Star Wars-themed bands

Deciding which fitness tracker to buy for a kid just got a whole lot more complicated, thanks to the newly announced Frozen 2 and Star Wars Vivofit JR 2 bands Garmin announced on Friday.

The new Frozen 2 and Star Wars fitness trackers are available to order right now for $69.99 each, with shipments starting next week.

Vivofit JR 2 trackers can track your kids' steps, record their sleep, are swim-friendly, have a color display, and have a battery life of "more than a year."

It's not enough to know your kid's favorite color when shopping for a fitness band, you now need to know if you're allegiance lies with the light side or the dark side thanks to a new Star Wars band.

The orange Star Wars Vivofit JR 2 represents the light side, complete with BB-8 etched right on the band. The dark side is represented by a red band, and is also etched with familiar faces.

Frozen 2 fans can pick between a purple band etched with Anna on it, or a light blue band with Elsa on it.

In addition to new themed bands, Garmin also announced two new Vivofit JR app adventures. The Frozen bands unlock Into the Unknown -- A Frozen 2 Adventure, where kids can interact with Olaf and collect digital crystals as they work towards their 60-minutes of daily activity.

The Star Wars bands unlock the Skywalker Saga adventure, where kids can unlock credits and explore the galaxy just by staying active while wearing the band.

Once your child completes an in-app adventure, Garmin sells the bands on their own for $29.99. Allowing your kid to switch from Frozen 2 to Minnie Mouse, or from Star Wars to Spider-Man.

The new Star Wars and Frozen 2 bands look great and offer more options to an already impressive kid-friendly product. And the fact that the Vivofit JR 2 band doesn't require regular charging, makes it all that more appealing knowing that kids are horrible at remembering to put something on (or take it off) the charger.

Order the Star Wars or Frozen 2 themed Vivofit JR 2 bands today.

