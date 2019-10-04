The chicest activewear we've ever seen is 30% off this weekend

Carbon38 makes some of the most head-turning performance fashion activewear on the market. We can confidently say they have some of the coolest leggings, tanks and sports bras we've ever seen. Seriously, check out the fan-favorite glossy Takara leggings and tell us we're wrong.

Needless to say, we are all over this promo the brand has running now through Sunday, offering 30% off sitewide with the code SITE30. It's the perfect time to grab a pair of bubblegum pink leggings, super comfy, high-waisted joggers or a versatile sheer tank top.

We'll help get you started with a couple of our picks below. Because we can all agree on one thing: Some new activewear is the best motivation to tackle that next workout.

On sale now:

Carbon38 Sheer Crop Tank ($39, 30% off with code SITE30; carbon38.com): Coming in at under $30 with the discount, you can grab a few of the five colorways of this sheer yet practical everyday tank.

Carbon38 Takara Leggings ($98, 30% off with code SITE30; carbon38.com): The glossy, liquid finish (as described on the site) is something truly unique, and it's available in seven colors, from a classic black to a bright red. These are Carbon38's bestselling leggings and have a 4.5-star rating with over 500 reviews.

Carbon38 Ribbed Cami Bra ($78, 30% off with code SITE30; carbon38.com): If you're looking for a piece that can easily take you from the gym to a dinner with friends, this cami bra (in four color options) really gets the job done.

Carbon38 also carries a large range of athletic gear from other brands. From Alo Yoga's famous High-Waist Moto Legging ($114, 30% off with code SITE30; carbon38.com) to products from the Adidas by Stella McCartney collection, like the Crazytrain Pro ($150, 30% off with code SITE30; carbon38.com), there's something for anyone who appreciates super cute yet functional athletic wear.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.