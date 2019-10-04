The NBA is playing in India for the first time ever

(CNN) The National Basketball Association (NBA) has arrived in India.

Two NBA teams -- the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers -- will go head to head in two preseason games on Friday and Saturday in Mumbai. It's not just the first ever NBA game in India -- it's the first time teams from a North American sports league have ever played in India, according to the NBA.

Cricket has long been India's most popular sport. First introduced by the British during their colonial rule, its popularity has endured unchallenged. But recent years have seen other sports try to break through. New professional soccer and field hockey leagues were formed in 2013, and the country's first professional basketball league was established in 2015.

Now, the the United States' leading basketball league is hoping to cash in on this potentially massive market.

"Our inaugural NBA India Games will help further untap the enormous basketball potential in a country with a thriving sports culture and a growing, young and engaged population," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver last December when the Mumbai games were first announced.

Read More