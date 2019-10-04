Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)This week, Meghan Markle showed us what it means to be royal. A cruise line CEO believes the future of cargo ships will be powered by nature before 2021. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.
Europe is filled with historic cities and beautiful beaches, but there are some destinations in remote corners that may pique your interest. Here are 20 varied places across Europe to inspire your travels.
Over 10 days, The Duchess of Sussex toured South Africa and encouraged many initiatives Princess Diana started over 20 years ago.
The teens of Tik Tok tried to shed light on wealth inequality, climate change and much more.
Medhi Ostadhassan immigrated to the US, became a professor and married an American. He applied for a green card, and the FBI came calling.
People tried to talk slain Houston deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal out of joining the force, but he was persistent in making an impact in the city he grew up in.
Prosecutors say the 9-year-old was targeted and "executed" as revenge in a dispute between two gangs in Chicago.
Your driver's license may not get you on a plane. Staring October 1, 2020, everyone over 18 will have to use a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or a state-issued enhanced driver's license.