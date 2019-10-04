(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- It was another wild news day for President Trump. Here are the latest updates on Trump's impeachment inquiry, Ukraine and China.
-- Although the global economy is slowing down, America's unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since 1969.
-- The judge who presided over the murder trial of Amber Guyger gave her a Bible. Now the judge is being accused bridging the church-state divide.
-- The mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Frank Gilliam Jr., plead guilty to stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball program that he co-founded.
-- The newest alternative to vaping is a "heatstick," a futuristic cigarette-like gadget that heats up but does not burn tobacco.
-- A man went to Florida to surprise his father-in-law. Then his father-in-law accidentally shot him.
-- The woman who jumped into a lion's den at the Bronx Zoo was identified, but the police want your help in finding her.
-- Taylor Swift nearly has a breakdown over a banana post-surgery.
-- More than 5,000 inmates die each year at the New Bilibid Prison in the Philippines, officials revealed.
-- The McRib is back, but you have to go get it as soon as possible. Experts address why companies offer limited-time products.