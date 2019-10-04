José José fans gather to honor the deceased musician in Mexico City park

(CNN) Hundreds of people gathered Friday at one of Mexico City's most famous parks, Alameda Central, to pay homage to the Mexican music icon José José.

The Spanish-language singer, songwriter and actor -- whose birth name is José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz -- died last week after a bout with pancreatic cancer.

Fans and colleagues called the singer "El Príncipe de la canción" (Prince of Song).

He was known for romantic ballads like "La Nave del Olvido," "40 y 20," "Gavilán o Paloma" and "El Triste," and many more songs that became hits throughout his career of more than half a century.

Fans gather to sing and remember legendary Mexican crooner José José.

Jose Alejandro Ordonez, a professional impersonator of the legendary Mexican crooner José José, sings during a karaoke tribute to José José, in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Fans were seen singing José José's most famous songs. Some even dressed up as the singer.

