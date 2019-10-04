South Africa seizes almost 800 pounds of lion bones bound for Malaysia

Photos:Lion's share: The prices on the heads of trophy hunted animals
With a carefully chosen rifle, bullet and a fee of up to $7000, a hunter is able to add this reptile to their trophy room. The Nile crocodile found in Africa is not considered to be endangered, although it may be threatened in certain areas. The trophy hunting of "problem" saltwater crocodiles may also be legalized in Australia within a year, with hunters paying fees ranging from $20,000 to $30,000.
Mainly found roaming the savannahs of West and Central Africa, the Roan antelope can run up to 35 miles per hour. Hunters can pay up to $12,500 to be hot on their heels in South Africa, or $4,000 in Tanzania. The animal's conservation status is of "least concern".
Considered one of Africa's Big Five, South African hunter turned conservationist Lindsay Hunt told Animal Planet: "Buffalo are reported to kill more hunters in Africa than any other animal. They are known to ambush hunters that have wounded or injured them." But some hunters think it's worth the risk, paying up to $14,990 for the privilege of taking down the giant male Cape, or African, buffalo in South Africa with a bow and arrow or handgun. The giant grass-grazing animal's population is not threatened, although some subspecies are decreasing.