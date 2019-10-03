The week in 29 photos

Brandt Jean hugs Amber Guyger, the woman who fatally shot his younger brother, after she was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday, October 2. He said he forgave Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, for shooting his brother, Botham, in 2018. Tom Fox/Pool/Reuters
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters Wednesday, October 2, about the impeachment inquiry he is facing. Trump's July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine is at the center of a whistleblower scandal that prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment investigation. Trump has called the impeachment inquiry "the greatest hoax," lashing out at Democrats, the media and the anonymous whistleblower who submitted a complaint to an intelligence inspector general.Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Pallbearers carry the casket of Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal after funeral services in Cypress, Texas, on Wednesday, October 2. Thousands gathered to honor Dhaliwal, a 42-year-old Harris County sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot during a traffic stop last week. He was the first Sikh deputy for the nation's third-largest sheriff's department. Loren Elliott for CNN
US Sen. Bernie Sanders pauses while speaking at a campaign event in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Sunday, September 29. A few days later, the presidential candidate took himself off the campaign trail after doctors treated a blockage in one of his arteries. The procedure came after Sanders experienced "chest discomfort" at another campaign event.Cheryl Senter/AP
Britain's Prince Harry meets landmine victim Sandra Tigica while visiting Luanda, Angola, on Friday, September 27. Tigica also met Harry's mother, Diana, during her visit to Angola in 1997. Dominic Lipinski/Press Association/AP
Kurt Volker, former US special envoy to Ukraine, right, departs after a closed-door deposition before House committees on Capitol Hill on Thursday, October 3. Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Former US President Barack Obama tweeted this photo of him and his wife, Michelle, on Thursday, October 3. "Like the Beatles said: It's getting better all the time," he wrote. "Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!"Barack Obama
A staff member feeds Ayeyar Sein, a 4-month-old baby elephant, at the Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Bago, Myanmar, on Monday, September 30. The elephant lost her parents to poachers.Ann Wang/Reuters
US Rep. Adam Schiff, center, walks down the steps of the House Visitor Center after a news conference on Wednesday, October 2. House Democrats say they plan to subpoena the White House for a host of documents as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Schiff, a Democrat and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters that any efforts to block information from congressional committees could be viewed as corroborating the allegations.Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
This photo, taken through an aquarium on Wednesday, October 2, shows the Ra Wai Beach on Thailand's Phuket Island.Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images
Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, hugs Jeff Bezos during a ceremony in Istanbul marking the first anniversary of Khashoggi's death on Thursday, October 2. Khashoggi was a columnist for the Washington Post, which Bezos owns.Umit Bektas/Reuters
Children in Ajmer, India, dress up as Mahatma Gandhi on the late leader's birthday on Tuesday, October 1.Shaukat Ahmed/Pacific Press/Sipa USA
A young protester was shot Tuesday, October 1, as violent protests erupted across Hong Kong on the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Police said an officer "fired a live round" and an 18-year-old man was "injured near his left shoulder at about 4 p.m." in the Tsuen Wan district of the New Territories. The incident marked a major escalation in violence that could galvanize the protest movement in Hong Kong.Editorial Board, CityU SU/Reuters
This massive black spot seen on Jupiter is actually a moon shadow. Jupiter's moon Io was eclipsing the sun at the time the photo was taken. NASA said the spot measured 2,200 miles wide — roughly the distance between New York City and Las Vegas.NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft is unveiled at the company's launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Saturday, September 28. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has spoken publicly for years about his vision for a spacecraft capable of traveling to other planets.Loren Elliott/Getty Images
Gallery assistants pose with the Banksy painting "Devolved Parliament" at the Sotheby's auction house in London on Friday, September 27. The artwork shows the benches of Parliament occupied by primates. Peter Summers/Getty Images
A woman in Mosul, Iraq, walks with her kids on the first day of school on Tuesday, October 1.Abdullah Rashid/Reuters
An enormous iceberg bigger than Los Angeles or Greater London has separated from the Amery Ice Shelf in Antarctica. Scientists believe that the calving process here is a natural phenomenon and not related to climate change.ESA Sentinel-1A/Australian Antarctic Division
Actress Renee Zellweger poses under a rainbow umbrella at the London premiere of the film "Judy" on Monday, September 30. Zellweger portrays actress Judy Garland in the new movie. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Police block a street after a knife attack at Paris' police headquarters on Thursday, October 3. Three police officers and an administrative worker were killed by a fellow member of staff, who was later shot dead, authorities told CNN.MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images
Daredevil climber Alain Robert, dubbed the French Spiderman, climbs down the Skyper high-rise in Frankfurt, Germany, on Saturday, September 28.Michael Probst/AP
Relatives of Saher Othman mourn over his body Saturday, September 28, during his funeral in the Rafah refugee camp in Gaza. Gaza's Health Ministry said Othman, 20, was killed byIsraeli gunfire during protests along the Gaza-Israel border. A spokeswoman for the Israeli military told Reuters that protesters were throwing firebombs and explosive devices at troops.Khalil Hamra/AP
Police officers walk outside the Treasury building in London, where an environmental activist group sprayed 1,800 liters of fake blood on Thursday, October 3.PA Images/Sipa USA