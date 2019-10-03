Police in Vancouver, Washington, responding to shooting at an apartment building

(CNN) Police in the southern Washington city of Vancouver said Thursday that three people were hurt in a shooting at an apartment building.

Police spokeswoman Kim Capp told reporters she had no information on the condition of the three victims but said that the initial shots were fired in the lobby of the building.

Vancouver police have identified the potential suspect and say that he is a resident of the apartments.

"This is an active shooter situation," Capp said.

Capp said that police are talking with the shooter and are trying to get him to peacefully surrender.

