Michigan school resource officer sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexually assaulting 3 high school students

(CNN) A former Michigan high school resource officer was sentenced to one year in jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting three female students.

Former Lansing Police Department Officer Matthew Priebe, 35, pleaded no contest to five charges in connection to three victims, including criminal sexual conduct against a minor, two counts of assault, misconduct in office, and attempted criminal sexual conduct. A no contest plea results in a conviction without the defendant admitting guilt.

A sixth charge for sending sexually explicit material to a minor was dropped as a part of his plea deal, according to court records.

Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk also sentenced Priebe to five years of probation, and he is required to register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for 25 years according to court documents.

The sentence was the maximum allowed under Priebe's plea agreement.

