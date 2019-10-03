(CNN) Employees at a Maine hospital created a "wall of shame" where they displayed confidential medical records of disabled patients in 2016, the state Human Rights Commission says.

The records detailed sexual activity, private body parts and bodily functions of patients at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, according to the commission.

St. Mary's said in a statement to CNN that it is "fully committed to ensuring this doesn't happen again."

MyKayla McCann, an employee who had been treated at the hospital, said at least two workers also looked at her private medical records. After a leave of absence, she returned and felt her co-workers were "treating her differently," the investigation report said.

She reported her suspicions and the existence of the "wall of shame" to the hospital administration in September 2016. The shame wall was removed after four months, according to the report, although the hospital said it was removed in weeks.

Read More