3 people killed when small plane crashes at airport in Lansing, Michigan

(CNN)Three people died and three others were transported to a hospital in critical condition Thursday after a small plane crashed near Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, authorities said.
Clinton County Sheriff Lawrence Jerue said the pilot, co-pilot and four passengers were on board the single-engine plane, which appeared to be a leased aircraft out of Indianapolis.
The Socata TBM 70 departed from Indy South Greenwood Airport in Indianapolis and was preparing to land in Lansing when the accident occurred, the FAA said.
Jerue said the cause of the crash is being investigated. The aircraft appears to be intact and there's no immediate evidence a fire occurred on board. "It appears to be a very hard impact," he said.
Details about the victims were not released and will not be until next of kin have been notified.
Sparrow Hospital spokesperson John Foren confirmed three people came to the hospital, but would not comment on their conditions.
Karissa Weight, the public information officer for the Capital Region Airport Authority, said the plane crashed off airport property about 125 yards west of airport road. Jerue earlier said it was an open field.
The FAA said in a statement, "FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation."