3 people killed when small plane crashes at airport in Lansing, Michigan

(CNN) Three people died and three others were transported to a hospital in critical condition Thursday after a small plane crashed near Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, authorities said.

Clinton County Sheriff Lawrence Jerue said the pilot, co-pilot and four passengers were on board the single-engine plane, which appeared to be a leased aircraft out of Indianapolis.

The Socata TBM 70 departed from Indy South Greenwood Airport in Indianapolis and was preparing to land in Lansing when the accident occurred, the FAA said.

Jerue said the cause of the crash is being investigated. The aircraft appears to be intact and there's no immediate evidence a fire occurred on board. "It appears to be a very hard impact," he said.

Details about the victims were not released and will not be until next of kin have been notified.

