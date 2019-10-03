This state trooper stepped in to hold a crying baby so his mom could finish her meal

(CNN) It was a moment every new parent dreads: The baby is crying in the middle of a restaurant.

Every time Tabatha Corbitt would sit down, her 3-month-old son, Zerak, would start screaming. She was at a local Mexican restaurant in Munfordville, Kentucky, with her family on Sunday. No matter what she did, her baby kept crying.

"You know how people are at restaurants," the mother of three said. "I was just standing up to keep him from crying."

That's when a stranger stepped in. Aaron Hampton walked over and asked whether he could hold Corbitt's baby so that she could finish her meal.

Hampton, who has been a Kentucky state trooper for 14 months, has a son of his own. He said he knows how it feels when the whole restaurants starts getting frustrated and giving you looks because your baby is crying.

