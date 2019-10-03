Kim Kardashian West tweets support for 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey

(CNN) Brendan Dassey, one of the men at the center of the Netflix series "Making a Murderer," is getting an extra boost from Kim Kardashian West in his petition for clemency.

In 2007, Dassey was convicted of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach. He is serving a life sentence in a Wisconsin prison with no chance of parole until 2048.

Dassey's attorneys say his confession, which he later recanted, was coerced.

His attorney, Laura Nirider, announced Wednesday she has filed a petition for clemency to the state's governor, Tony Evers.

Tweeting to her 62 million followers, Kardashian West added more energy to Dassey's petition, asking the governor to read a handwritten letter Dassey sent him.

