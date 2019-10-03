Feds issue bulletin about threats ahead of 'Joker' premiere

(CNN) The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning law enforcement ahead of this weekend's premiere of the movie "Joker" after a number of threats were posted online calling for mass shootings at showings of the movie.

In a Joint Intelligence Bulletin shared with police this week and obtained by CNN, federal authorities write that the FBI has no information leading to "specific or credible threats to particular locations or venues," but note that the FBI has received tips of threats posted on social media since at least May.

"The FBI, DHS, and (National Counterterrorism Center) remain concerned that the volume of threatening language may lead to lone offender violence," the bulletin says.

Concern from law enforcement has been growing in recent weeks around the movie's premiere. The Army said over the weekend it had warned soldiers at at least one base, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, about the threats, and the Los Angeles Police Department has said it will have "high visibility" at theaters showing the movie.

The threats around the movie -- an origin story for the iconic and clownish Batman villain that is said to be gloomy and spotted with violence -- has invoked memories of the mass shooting at a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012.

