Ex-police chief accused of hate crime called Trump the 'last hope for white people,' prosecutors say

(CNN) A former New Jersey police chief called Donald Trump the "last hope for white people" and used racial slurs hours after allegedly using excessive force on a handcuffed black man, according to prosecutors.

Frank Nucera is on trial after being charged with committing a hate crime and violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during the arrest, according to a 2017 criminal complaint released by the New Jersey US Attorney's Office.

He is also charged with making false statements to the FBI about the incident, according to his indictment.

Police were called in September of 2016 to a hotel in Bordentown, where Nucera was police chief and township administrator. Police arrested two African American teenagers who were accused of staying in a room at the hotel without paying.

The complaint says that the 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl attempted to resist arrest, and the responding officers called for backup. After the man was handcuffed and as he was led out of the hotel, the complaint alleges, Nucera approached him from behind and slammed his head into a metal doorjamb.

