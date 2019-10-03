Breaking News

A 5-year-old cancer survivor donates 3,000 toys to the children's hospital where he was treated

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Updated 7:20 AM ET, Thu October 3, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Weston Newswanger is just a normal 5-year-old boy, except when it comes to birthday presents.

While most kids his age tear through gifts, Weston wanted to give his away.
The reason? He's a cancer survivor. And he decided that in lieu of gifts he wanted to make a big donation to the place that saved his life.
When Weston's mom Amy Newswanger asked her son what he wanted for his upcoming birthday, he told her, "I don't want anything. I don't need anything."
    Newswanger suggested they make a donation. "He didn't even have to think about," she told CNN.
    Read More
    Weston immediately suggested they collect "dinosaurs and Play-Doh" for PennState Children's Hospital where he was treated for cancer.
    Newswanger asked the hospital if those items would be okay and got to work getting the word out to collect the toys.