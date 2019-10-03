(CNN) Weston Newswanger is just a normal 5-year-old boy, except when it comes to birthday presents.

While most kids his age tear through gifts, Weston wanted to give his away.

The reason? He's a cancer survivor. And he decided that in lieu of gifts he wanted to make a big donation to the place that saved his life.

When Weston's mom Amy Newswanger asked her son what he wanted for his upcoming birthday, he told her, "I don't want anything. I don't need anything."

Newswanger suggested they make a donation. "He didn't even have to think about," she told CNN.

