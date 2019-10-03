At least eight paratroopers were injured after a night time military exercise goes wrong at Camp Shelby

(CNN) A military training exercise at Camp Shelby left at least eight paratroopers injured and several "in the trees," an army official said. But authorities don't know what went wrong during the night jump to land them there.

At least four were brought to the emergency room at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, hospital spokeswoman Millie Swan said late Wednesday. She added that more may be arriving.

Members of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division out of Alaska were conducting night jumps at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center , 25th Infantry spokesperson Cpt. Ashley Sangster said. Three aircraft were operating near two jump sites in a military exercise, Sangster said.

On the first pass to a drop zone near Camp Shelby, something went wrong and several in the unit ended up "in the trees," Sangster said. Weather was "fair" and the aircraft landed safely, Sangster said, so authorities are still trying to determine what went wrong.

There were 84 infantry members that should have been part of the jump, and so far 75 soldiers have been accounted for. Base officials are conducting a headcount and say it is "all hands on deck" to get soldiers out of the trees.

Read More