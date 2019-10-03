Barack and Michelle Obama post sweet tributes to each other on their 27th anniversary

(CNN) President Barack Obama took to Twitter today to post a loving tribute to his wife, Michelle Obama on their 27th anniversary.

In the photo, the two are embracing and looking out at a sunset together.

The former president quoted a line from The Beatles song "Getting Better," writing, "Like the Beatles said: It's getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!"

Like the Beatles said: It's getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years! pic.twitter.com/mImRqIYn1R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2019

The former first lady had a heartfelt response and posted a photo of the two embracing and overlooking a beach.

