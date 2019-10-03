Boston Bruins choose a probation officer and bartender as their new National Anthem singer

(CNN) The Boston Bruins have a new full-time National Anthem singer at TD Garden and they found him steps from the ice. Local Todd Angilly, a bartender at the arena, got the gig.

The Bruins announced his new position on Thursday. He will debut at the season opener on October 8.

Angilly, who works as a probation officer by day, takes the place of Bruins legend Rene Rancourt, who started singing for the team in 1976 and retired at the end of the 2017-18 season, the NHL team said in a statement.

Angilly will sing at 80% of the home games, while the other games will feature a rotation of performers, the Bruins said.

Despite the sudden brush with fame, Angilly wasn't plucked from relative obscurity.

