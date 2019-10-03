At least 15 killed and hundreds injured in violent protests across Iraq

(CNN) At least 15 people have been killed and 856 injured in two days of protests across Iraq, a member of the Independent High Commission for Human Rights of Iraq told CNN.

Violent demonstrations erupted in the capital Baghdad and in several provinces across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday over unemployment, government corruption and the lack of basic services.

The government imposed a curfew starting at 5 a.m. Thursday in Baghdad , as well as Hillah, Najaf and Nasiriyah, preventing people in those cities from going to work. The curfew will remain in place "until further notice."

Authorities have shut down 75% of the internet across the country, according to Netblocks, an NGO monitoring internet disruption.

The fatalities included 14 protesters and one member of the security forces, as clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces, the official, Ali Akram al-Bayati, said. Those who were wounded included 185 Iraqi security personnel, he added.

Protesters hold bullets they say belonged to Iraqi police during a protest in Baghdad on Tuesday.

