King Arthur Flour recalls some unbleached all-purpose flour for possible E. coli contamination

(CNN) Bakers beware: More flour has been recalled.

King Arthur Flour , in association with ADM Milling Company, announced a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 5-pound and 25-pound bags because of the potential presence of E.coli.

The recall is an expansion of another that was announced in June.

No illnesses linked to the product have been confirmed yet, the company said

"Consumers should discard any affected products," the Food and Drug Administration said in a tweet. Consumers may also submit a claim for a refund or replacement on King Arthur's website.