The Amazon wildfires are causing a spike in children's breathing problems

(CNN) Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest are driving a spike in breathing problems and hospitalizations among children in Brazil, according to a new report.

The fires, which have now been burning for months, are posing "a major risk to the health of the population," said the report, published Wednesday by public health research institute Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.

The fires are releasing greenhouse gases like carbon monoxide and nitrous dioxide, as well as toxic pollutants like fine particulate matter (PM2.5), the report said. While the primary concern has been on their effect on the climate, these gases and pollutants can also aggravate heart disease and cause inflammation, nerve disorders, atherosclerosis, and even cancer.

The microscopic PM2.5 particles are especially dangerous -- they're so small they can lodge deep into the lungs and pass into other organs and the bloodstream. In the short term they can cause inflammation and respiratory problems -- in the long term, cancer and heart attacks.

These harmful effects are most visible in Brazil's "Arc of Deforestation," in the southern part of the rainforest where most of the burning is happening, the report said. In May and June about 5,000 children were hospitalized each month in this region -- twice the expected number.

Red road dust mixes with fire smoke in the town of Ruropolis, Para State, Brazil, on September 6, 2019.