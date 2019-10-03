(CNN) Leading French football club OGC Nice has sacked a teenage footballer for stealing a teammate's watch, reportedly worth $76,000.

Lamine Fadiga-Diaby, 18, admitted to taking Kasper Dolberg's watch from the club dressing room on September 16 and said his actions were born out of "jealousy."

"Above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, OGC Nice cannot and will not accept such behavior that betrays the confidence that unites all the club's employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir family," the club said in a statement.

Diaby says he was "mentally affected" by a long-term injury and a red card received on his return to football.

"My difficult situation contrasted starkly the success and aura of Kasper, my teammate," Diaby said in a statement on Instagram. "I took it out on him without having any reason to do so, maybe a bit because of jealousy.

