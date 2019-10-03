The calm before Storm Lorenzo brought a stunning sunrise to England

(CNN) As Storm Lorenzo approaches the UK, parts of England woke up to a dramatic and colorful sunrise, as several photos posted on social media Thursday morning show.

These clouds along with the low sun at dawn make a picturesque morning, she added.

Parts of northern UK saw temperatures dipping to around 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday morning as a cool spell griped the area ahead of Lorenzo, Garrett said.

Angelika Smith snapped spectacular photos of the sunrise in Churchover near Rugby, Warwickshire. "Crunchy underfoot and completely still. 2 degrees at 7am," she tweeted.

