The calm before Storm Lorenzo brought a stunning sunrise to England

(CNN) As Storm Lorenzo approaches the UK, parts of England woke up to a dramatic and colorful sunrise, as several photos posted on social media Thursday morning show.

The former hurricane is nearing from the west, bringing high clouds over the region, according to CNN Weather's Monica Garrett.

These clouds along with the low sun at dawn make a picturesque morning, she added.

Parts of northern UK saw temperatures dipping to around 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday morning as a cool spell griped the area ahead of Lorenzo, Garrett said.

Angelika Smith snapped spectacular photos of the sunrise in Churchover near Rugby, Warwickshire. "Crunchy underfoot and completely still. 2 degrees at 7am," she tweeted.

