Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we'll round up our readers' 20 favorite Amazon products — the ones that readers scooped up the most over the past 30 days. Items must have at least a 4.1-star rating and a minimum of 100 reviews to score a slot in our roundup, so rest assured that everything here is both popular and well-tested.

1. AmazonSmile

Through AmazonSmile, people were able to quickly donate over 300,000 relief items to those impacted most severely by Hurricane Dorian. And CNN Underscored readers took part, with the number of donations from our readers topping the list for this month.

But the giving back doesn't have to stop there. If you shop directly on AmazonSmile (which features the same products and prices that you know and love), Amazon will contribute a portion of the purchase price to the charitable organization of your choice. You can also continue to give items directly to charities by shopping charity lists on Amazon.

2. Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($169, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple's latest AirPods model takes one of the top slots in our roundup for the second month in a row. This version comes with a convenient wireless charging case that promises up to 24 hours of listening time, plus a nifty H1 headphone chip for a fast, reliable wireless connection between the pods and your smartphone.

3. Sega Genesis Mini ($79; amazon.com)

Sega's Genesis Mini was released mid-September and is already getting raves across the internet for being a faithful (yet tiny) recreation of the beloved gaming console. Two wired controllers are included, and the console is ready to plug and play right out of the box. Most exciting, though, might be the fact that the Mini comes preloaded with 42 classic games — including Sonic the Hedgehog and Streetfighter II. As one enthusiastic reviewer notes, this is "retro history done right."

4. Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multicooker ($79; amazon.com)

The ultra versatile Instant Pot snags a top spot on our list once again -- which isn't all that surprising, given that it's got nearly 30,000 5-star reviews! In addition to being perhaps the most famous home pressure cooker around, this Instant Pot can also be used as a rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer and yogurt maker.

5. Mkeke Screen Protector for iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, Three-Pack ($7.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

An unsurprising newcomer to our list, given Apple's unveiling of the iPhone 11 on September 10. Mkeke boasts that its best-selling tempered glass screen protector isn't just scratch-resistant, but also features "hydrophobic and oleophobic" coating that helps protect your phone from oily fingerprints. At $7.99 for a three-pack, this is a smart investment to keep your fancy new phone looking, well, new.

6. Pure Biology Premium Total Eye Cream Serum ($32; amazon.com)

This highly rated eye cream includes vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, aloe, argan oil, and even caffeine to hydrate and soothe tired eyes. It targets dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles. Multiple reviewers praise its ability to moisturize the delicate under-eye skin without irritation.

7. Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Portable Charger ($45.99; amazon.com)

Anker makes an appearance on our list for the second month in a row with its excellent PowerCore 10000 PD, a compact powerbank that will recharge most phones twice. PD stands for "Power Delivery," an ultra fast and safe charging technology, and the PowerCore 10000 also features both a USB-A and a USB-C port for dual charging.

8. TCL 32-inch Roku Smart LED TV ($149.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

This affordable smart TV features 1080p full HD resolution, and you can get access to up to 5,000 streaming channels through Roku TV. Reviewers praise the TV's quality, especially at this price point. "I'm very happy I took a chance to try a lesser known brand over the bigger names," says one. "I'm extremely happy and I would recommend this TV to anyone who is looking for a great TV at an even better price."

9. Spigen Screen Protector for iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, Two-Pack ($10.99; amazon.com)

Seems our readers bought a lot of iPhone 11s, since another screen protector has made its way onto our list! Spigen's version features anti-dust and anti-fingerprint coating and comes with a special installation kit designed to make aligning the protector with your actual screen easier than ever.

10. Levoit Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp ($19.79; amazon.com)

Levoit's lamp is on our list for the second time, suggesting plenty of you are intrigued by salt lamps' alleged healing powers. Either that, or you just really like the lamp's soothing amber glow. As noted last time, Levoit's lamp really is made of salt, and you really should not taste it to confirm.

11. Jeasona Cat Socks, Five Pairs ($9.99; amazon.com)

These soft and stretchy cat socks are also on our list for the second time, a testament to their cuteness and comfort.

12. InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E ($17.96; amazon.com)

Vitamin C is a common skin care ingredient used to brighten skin and fight signs of aging. InstaNatural's serum pairs its vitamin C with hydrating hyaluronic acid to keep skin feeling plump and moisturized, and earns high praise from reviewers. One deemed it the "nectar of the gods for your skin."

13. Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, Variety Pack, 58 Bars ($11.28; amazon.com)

September means back to school, and back to school means kids need packable snacks! This variety pack of Quaker's classic Chewy bars includes chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, and oatmeal raisin flavors. Each bar includes 8 grams of whole grains and is made without high fructose corn syrup.

14. Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD ($129.99; amazon.com)

Anker makes a second appearance on our list with its PowerCore+ 26800 PD charger — a more powerful model than the previously mentioned 10000. This ultra high-capacity battery pack is a bit bulkier than the 10000 but should charge most phones an impressive seven times. The included PD-compatible wall charger lets the battery pack itself recharge in about 4.5 hours.

15. Apple Lightning to USB Cable ($15, originally $19; amazon.com)

Maybe not the sexiest purchase on our list, but definitely one of the most useful. It's often helpful to have multiple Lightning cables these days, especially since they don't last forever. Keep an extra on hand in case your other one gets lost or frayed.

16. Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, 3rd Generation ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's super popular voice-controlled smart speaker makes another appearance on our list. The third-generation Dot has improved audio quality and can connect to more than 10,000 smart home devices. Play music, turn on the TV, dim the lights and more with just your voice.

17. Clif Bar Variety Pack ($18.99; amazon.com)

Apparently some of you aren't into Chewy bars! If you prefer a more adult on-the-go snack, you can't go wrong with this Clif Bars variety pack. It comes with 16 bars, each of which has 9 to 11 grams of protein.

18. Apple Watch Series 4 Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Loop ($379, originally $429; amazon.com)

It seems plenty of you scooped up Apple watches to complement your new phones in September. This Series 4 model features a chic black and gray color combination and makes an especially good fitness tracker. The watch automatically detects workouts and lets you set both pace and cadence alerts as well as monthly challenges for yourself. And, of course, you can call, text and listen to music right from your wrist.

19. Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste with Fluoride, Six-Pack ($7.92, originally $14.94; amazon.com)

Yes, you can order toothpaste on Amazon! We appreciate your dedication to oral hygiene, as well as your dedication to great deals on oral hygiene: this six-pack of Colgate's fluoride toothpaste averages out to just $1.32 per tube.

20. Trianium Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max, Three-Pack ($13.89; amazon.com)

If you splurged for the iPhone 11 Pro Max or XS Max, be sure to protect your investment. Trianium's screen protectors are made from tempered, scratch-proof glass and come with an alignment case to make installation easier.

21. Eveready LED Flashlight, Batteries Included ($2.98; amazon.com)

It's always a smart idea to keep a basic, reliable flashlight around for emergencies. This small but sturdy option from Eveready runs for up to 60 hours on the two included D batteries, and its 25-lumen LED bulb never needs to be replaced — meaning it should always be ready when you need it.

Note: The prices above reflects the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.