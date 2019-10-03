9 gorgeous fall nail colors to try right now

We love fall for so many reasons: Cute boots, Halloween, and of course, pumpkin spice lattes. But we also love fall for its earthy tones, sultry hues, jewel-toned colors, and saturated neutrals. And we're not just talking about clothes. As you swap out swimsuits and sundresses for jeans and coats, consider switching up your beauty looks with new fall nail colors. This season is full of cool nail art, funky designs, and the most gorgeous fall nail color trends that are sure to give your outfits new life.

While pops of neon and juicy bright hues were seen on almost every fingertip in sight this summer, autumn 2019 nail trends are all about classics with a twist. Think earthy green, burnt terracotta orange, darker, fuller reds, deep cobalt blues, and luxe purples. And even surprising neutrals like champagne, blueish greys, and hints of metallics. Fashion shows such as Rodarte, Tibi, and Alice + Olivia, embraced dark red and sultry purples hues for their Fall/Winter 2019 shows. Other designers such as Khaite, Kate Spade New York, and Carolina Herrera aired on the side of delicate neutrals with hints of metallic. Marym Nassir Zadeh, Elie Tahari, and Badgley Mischka embraced tonal greys and muted metallics for their runway shows.

Best fall nail color trends

We caught up with the Chief Creative Officer of Paintbox Nails, Eleanor Langston, to discover some of the coolest nail colors and designs we can expect to see this fall. For those not familiar with Paintbox, it's a modern, manicure-only studio located in New York City. They offer seasonal designs, curated with the biggest trends and colors at the forefront of their aesthetic. Just recently, Paintbox teamed up with designer Ulla Johnson for their first-ever fashion show, inspired by the colorways and designs of Johnson's Spring 2020 New York Fashion Show. They even have their own collection of lacquers that are available to buy.

Scroll down to check out what Langston had to say and shop some of the best fall nail colors inspired by her advice, plus get some major mani inspo for the season.

Underscored: What are the most popular nail colors and trends at Paintbox that we can expect to see for fall 2019?

Langston: Groovy Shapes - we're all about a curvy, windy shape that's almost like a modern lava lamp. Our Wild Thing and Joy Ride manicures both have negative space for a sexy, sophisticated effect. Also, designs that have soft sweeps of fine metallics for a subtly iridescent effect.

Underscored: For women who prefer a minimal nail look, are there any fresh, new neutral colors for fall?

Langston: Our Pre-Fall 2019, Like Mystery Lacquer is an interesting, modern neutral with unexpected putty undertones that look slightly pink in some lights and faintly mauve in other lights. It's flattering, unique color that's soft, milky, and beautiful on all skin tones. Our Fall/Winter 2019, Like Blush Lacquer is our ultra-flattering take on pale pink. It is a milky carnation with with faint peach undertones that add instant interest to your fingertips. Feminine and romantic, this always-classic Paintbox color is as sultry as it is sweet.

Underscored: For women who prefer a bold nail, what are some unexpected colors and trends we'll see for fall?

Langston: Our duo Like Blush + Like Rain is a cool pairing that tells an edgy-but-elegant story. This cool pairing was inspired by the colors from a bluish-gray fall thunderstorm and a romantic balky-blush sky the morning after the rain. It's a classic combination that's still both slightly downtown and interesting. It's the ideal accessory for autumnal months that makes a modern statement.

Underscored: Multicolor nails were a major trend throughout the spring and summer, will this look continue to be seen throughout fall?

Langston: Yes, we will continue to see multi-colored nails through fall, especially with metallic strokes and groovy/windy shapes.

