This stunning, hand-knit weighted blanket is perfect for hot sleepers

For anyone who's ever had any trouble sleeping, it's a constant battle to find products that make it easier to achieve a fuller, more relaxing night of slumber. Weighted blankets are one solution that many people love. They're typically made with plastic or glass pellets that are sewn into the fabric of a blanket to distribute weight evenly over your body. The result? A "beneficial calming effect" that helps many people fall asleep more easily.

One common issue people cite when it comes to traditional weighted blankets is that they can get pretty hot, a result of the weight of the blanket combined with the material used in many of the options. Another complaint is what happens if the blanket rips. While it's never happened to me, I've definitely heard of it happening -- and suddenly thousands of little glass or plastic beads spill out all over your floor.

The Napper ($249; bearaby.com) from Bearaby is a weighted blanket that solves all those pain points, and looks gorgeous while doing so. While the product's success can arguably be credited to its extremely Instagrammable look, many (including myself) have found the quality to be well worth the investment. It's made completely from a super soft, organic cotton that carries a natural weight due to its hand-knit pattern, so there's no need to fill it with glass or plastic beads. It's simultaneously cozy and breathable, making it the ideal weighted blanket option for hot sleepers.

A big benefit to The Napper's hand-knit design is that the blanket's weight is always distributed evenly across your body, something that artificial fillings in other weighted blankets often miss. It really feels like you're melting into the blanket, due to something that Bearaby calls the blanket's "body-contouring design." The added weight can stimulate the production of happy hormones like serotonin or melatonin while reducing stress hormones like cortisol. All this circles back to Deep Touch Pressure therapy, which suggests that sleeping under weight is good for your body.

The blanket's organic cotton material is truly so, so soft and definitely helps to justify the higher cost. The seven color options are super versatile and gorgeous, making The Napper a functional piece that's also a conversation starter.

At the end of the day, The Napper is definitely an investment. But what I found is that it doesn't just function as a weighted blanket -- it's also a cozy throw for when you're snuggling up with a good book or watching a scary movie with friends on the couch. When I don't feel like sleeping under it, I actually sleep on top of it, because the cotton material is that comfortable. And if you're thinking of giving someone a weighted blanket, it's hard to think that anyone would be disappointed to receive The Napper. The subtle yet fun colorways and different weight options give you a little way to personalize it, and though it may be a bit of a luxury, it's a pretty good price to pay for a better night's sleep.