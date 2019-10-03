Outrage over video of Australian police officer stoning wombat

(CNN) A video which shows an off-duty Australian policeman stoning a wombat and gloating over its apparent death has caused an outcry, with a petition for the protection of the native animals gaining thousands of signatures.

In the video posted on Wednesday by Australia's Wombat Awareness Organisation on its Facebook page, the man is filmed running alongside a car and throwing stones at the animal repeatedly until it receives a knock-out blow to its head.

In the ensuing celebrations, one of his friends gloats: "You killed him, bro."

"First bloke to ever see kill a wombat on foot bruv with a rock," they add.

South Australia Police have managed to identify the man in the video and will be investigating the incident, they said in a statement.

