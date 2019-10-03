(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump alleged without evidence that Joe and Hunter Biden engaged in wrongdoing and received millions of dollars from China. Now, Trump says he'll consider asking China to investigate his political rival. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.
-- Tragedy strikes the Paris police headquarters as at least four police staff were killed in a knife attack. The attacker was shot dead.
-- Twitter was not OK with a video meme the President Trump tweeted. The platform removed a video that contained an altered music clip from the rock band Nickelback after getting a copyright complaint.
-- Emotions ran high in and outside the courtroom after Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Botham Jean's murder. The outcome inspired protests and a powerful act of forgiveness.
-- A Texas cheerleader jumped off a homecoming float to help a choking boy who was turning purple. Three strong back thrusts later, the little boy was saved.
-- America's manufacturing downturn could be spilling over into other parts of the US economy. The stock market is definitely feeling it.
-- If you're in the market to rent a home in San Diego, this backyard shed could be yours for a whopping $1,050 a month. Yes, really.
-- The latest contestant unmasked on "The Masked Singer" turned out to be a knockout. This was the celebrity behind the Panda outfit.