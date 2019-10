(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump alleged without evidence that Joe and Hunter Biden engaged in wrongdoing and received millions of dollars from China. Now, Trump says he'll consider asking China to investigate his political rival. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

-- Tragedy strikes the Paris police headquarters as at least four police staff were killed in a knife attack. The attacker was shot dead.

-- Twitter was not OK with a video meme the President Trump tweeted. The platform removed a video that contained an altered music clip from the rock band Nickelback after getting a copyright complaint.

-- Emotions ran high in and outside the courtroom after Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Botham Jean's murder. The outcome inspired protests and a powerful act of forgiveness.