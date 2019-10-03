Humanitarian crisis increases in Haiti as anti-government protests grip the nation

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) Haitians are calling for a massive protest Friday after weeks of anti-government gatherings have brought thousands to the streets of the capital to demand President Jovenel Moise step down.

Photos of the protests, which have been happening intermittently since February, have shown people burning car tires and clashing with police in Port-au-Prince. Last Monday, a Haitian senator appeared to open fire amid chaotic scenes outside the Parliament building, where a journalist was injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

The United Nations reported Wednesday its humanitarian efforts have been impacted by the protests, affecting access to medical care and causing fuel shortages and lack of safe water.

"Many schools have been closed for the past two weeks, leaving an estimated 2 million children and young people without any access to education," said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the secretary-general.

Haitians have been calling for Moise to resign for several months over a long list of complaints, including soaring inflation and alleged corruption.

