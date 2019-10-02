(CNN) At least five people have died and 260 were left injured after protesters clashed with security forces in Iraq this week, Iraqi officials told CNN.

Violent protests had erupted in Baghdad, and in several provinces across the country, over unemployment, government corruption and the lack of basic services.

Iraq's prime minister Adil Abd al-Mahd held an emergency meeting with members of the national security council to discuss the "unfortunate events," according to a statement released by his office Wednesday

"The Council stressed that appropriate measures should be taken to protect citizens and public and private properties," the statement said.

It added that the government will make all efforts "to meet the legitimate demands of the demonstrators."

Iraqi protesters stand next to burning tyres during a demonstration in Baghdad on October 2, 2019.

