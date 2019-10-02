A doorbell camera caught a man assaulting his ex-girlfriend, police say

(CNN) A neighbor's doorbell camera caught a man assaulting and dragging his ex-girlfriend, who was later found being held against her will in a Southern California home, police said.

Robert Michael Mendez, 27, faces charges including suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment after the Arcadia Police Department on Monday received a video link to the doorbell camera, the department said in a news release. The timing of his first court appearance and whether he has an attorney weren't clear Wednesday.

The video, which police believe is from late Sunday night, shows a woman running and pounding on a neighbor's door when a man grabs her by the hair and drags her to the lawn, according to the footage, obtained by CNN affiliate KCAL

The video is stamped with the logo of Ring, the Amazon-owned company that works with more than 400 police departments nationwide, including Arcadia's . Police can request videos to help with active investigations. While Ring says its police partnerships make people safer, privacy advocates warn they could create a 24/7 surveillance environment.

"I thought she was going to die," Arcadia neighbor Tammy Raycraft told KCAL, adding that she saw the man stomping on the woman. "It was really traumatic to watch."

