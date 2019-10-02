A teacher sues after he says he was fired for refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns

(CNN) A Virginia teacher has filed a lawsuit saying he was wrongfully fired for refusing to use male pronouns for a transgender student.

In 2018, a student at West Point High School began identifying as male. He and his mother asked for him to be referred to with his preferred name and pronouns: he, him, his.

French teacher Peter Vlaming said he couldn't "in good conscience" comply, citing his religious beliefs, according to the complaint. He consistently used the student's preferred male name and attempted to avoid the use of any pronouns at all, his lawsuit says

The school, according to the lawsuit, gave the teacher an ultimatum: Use the student's preferred pronouns or lose your job.

School officials suspended the teacher for insubordination. Vlaming was ultimately fired after he refused to use the male pronouns and for repeatedly ignoring orders from his bosses.