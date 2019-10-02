Unidentified body found after tech executive's kidnapping, sheriff's office says

(CNN) A Santa Cruz, California, tech executive was kidnapped early Tuesday morning "during a crime," law enforcement said.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies found a car belonging to the executive, Tushar Atre, with a body in it, but the person inside hadn't been identified.

A friend of Atre's said the executive was taken after someone broke into Atre's house at 3 a.m. Tuesday, CNN affiliate KPIX reported

"(W)e have no idea why, we have no idea who," the friend, Christopher Lochhead, wrote on Facebook, according to KPIX.

"We need everybody all of our friends the entire community to get behind this effort and support our sheriffs department and the FBI and law enforcement in finding Tushar," Lochhead said in the post, which has since been removed.

Read More