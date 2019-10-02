A doctor donated sperm 30 years ago. Now he has at least 17 kids, lawsuit alleges

(CNN) When an Oregon medical student was asked to donate sperm in 1989, he was promised that only five offspring would be born -- all on the other side of the country -- according to a lawsuit alleging a clinic violated the agreement by allowing the birth of at least 17 babies, among other alleged violations.

Now a doctor, Bryce Cleary claims in his $5.25 million lawsuit that Oregon Health & Science University didn't adhere to a stipulation that his sperm could only be used by women living on the East Coast. The result, the lawsuit says: Most, if not all, of the 17 were born in Oregon, and some of the children went to the same schools, church or social functions as their half-siblings without knowing they were related.

Cleary is claiming he is the victim of fraud and has suffered emotional distress since learning about the births.

"I wanted to help people struggling with infertility, and I had faith that OHSU would act in a responsible manner and honor their promises," Cleary said at the press conference. "Recently I became painfully aware that these promises were a lie."

The Oregon Health & Science University Campus in Portland.

"OHSU treats any allegation of misconduct with the gravity it deserves," Tamara Hargens-Bradley, a spokeswoman for OHSU, said in a statement, adding that the university can't comment on the case because of patient confidentiality obligations.

