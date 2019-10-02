(CNN) A World War II-era aircraft crashed Wednesday morning at Connecticut's Bradley International Airport, and a fire and rescue operation is underway, according to the airport's Twitter account.

The airport, about a 15-mile drive north of Hartford, is closed as a result of the crash, it said.

The plane, a vintage Boeing B-17 bomber, crashed at the end of a runway while its pilot tried to land, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

It is a civilian-registered aircraft, not flown by the military, the FAA said.

This story is developing.