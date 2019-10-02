Breaking News

A WWII-era bomber has crashed at an airport near Hartford, Connecticut

By Jason Hanna and Aaron Cooper, CNN

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Wed October 2, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Smoke rises from the crash site Wednesday morning at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
Smoke rises from the crash site Wednesday morning at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

(CNN)A World War II-era aircraft crashed Wednesday morning at Connecticut's Bradley International Airport, and a fire and rescue operation is underway, according to the airport's Twitter account.

The airport, about a 15-mile drive north of Hartford, is closed as a result of the crash, it said.
The plane, a vintage Boeing B-17 bomber, crashed at the end of a runway while its pilot tried to land, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
It is a civilian-registered aircraft, not flown by the military, the FAA said.
    This story is developing.