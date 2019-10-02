NASA discovered a black spot on Jupiter 2,200 miles long

(CNN) A NASA space mission found a large black spot on Jupiter, and it isn't what you think.

Could it be a heretofore unseen phenomenon, or someone's idea of a prank on the scientists?

It's a moon shadow.

The shadow is from Jupiter's volcanically active moon, lo, eclipsing the sun, just like our moon does on Earth. NASA said the spot measured 2,200 miles wide — roughly the distance between New York City and Las Vegas, Nevada.

