A baby born with part of his skull missing beat the odds. He's the first with the condition to survive past birth

(CNN) Maria Santa Maria was told she would never spend more than a few minutes with her son.

The mother of three girls from Garfield, New Jersey, had previously given birth without complications. But in the first few weeks of her most recent pregnancy, her baby was diagnosed with a rare cranial condition that is almost certainly fatal.

But now her son is seven months old and living at home. He's the only baby known to survive his diagnosis.

Her baby's condition is rare

The crushing diagnosis came during Santa Maria's first ultrasound: Part of her baby's skull was missing. Doctors told her there was no hope for his survival.

