Bill Bidwill, longtime Arizona Cardinals owner, dead at 88

(CNN) Bill Bidwill, whose family has owned the Arizona Cardinals for almost 80 years, has died, according to the football team.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that our owner, Bill Bidwill, has passed away today at the age of 88," the Cardinals said in a statement.

Bidwill's family has owned the club since 1932, when they were originally the Chicago Cardinals. According to the Cardinals website, Bidwill became sole owner in 1972 when he bought his brother's stake in the team.

"Bill Bidwill was part of the NFL family his entire life, starting from his days as a ball boy through his time as an owner, " NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Although never one to seek the spotlight, Bill had an incredible sense of humor and he made extraordinary contributions to the NFL. We extend our condolences to Bill's family and the Cardinals organization, which along with his faith, meant so much to him."