The Air Force Academy says its longest-serving falcon mascot has died

(CNN) Aurora, a falcon that served the Air Force Academy as mascot for 23 years, has died, the school announced Wednesday in a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter.

The bird was a fixture at Air Force Academy sporting events as well as military and community events.

"She was a beautiful falcon who greatly impressed all who saw her," the academy said. "We will especially remember the look of sheer delight on the faces of young kids who had the chance to pet her."

Aurora was a white phase gyrfalcon, a rare type of a rare species. Only 3% of all falcons are gyrfalcons, and only 1% of gyrfalcons are white, the academy said.

Meet Aurora — our official and oldest mascot! 🦅



Currently 23-years-old, Aurora is a White Phase Gyrfalcon, a falcon species that is extremely rare. To give context of their rarity, 3 percent of all falcons are gyrfalcons, and only 1 percent of that 3 percent are white. pic.twitter.com/AlkdXnjNJL — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) July 22, 2019

The gyrfalcon is a formidable predator and is the world's largest falcon type, according to the National Audubon Society.

Read More