Tennis umpire suspended for telling teen ballgirl she was 'very sexy'

(CNN) An Italian tennis umpire has been suspended after videos emerged online of him telling a teenage ball girl she was "very sexy."

Gianluca Moscarella, 46, appears to harass the girl during a match between Portugal's Pedro Sousa and Italy's Enrico Dalla Valle in a men's tournament in Florence last week.

"You are fantastic," he could be overheard saying, according to a video circulating online. "Very sexy."

After the next set, he continues: "Are you OK? It's hot. Are you feeling hot? Physically or emotionally? Both? You can't handle it anymore."

The girl is only 16 years old, according to Italian media reports.

