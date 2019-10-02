Rugby World Cup: Misfiring France beat USA with late surge

(CNN) A disjointed display from France was enough to secure a bonus-point 33-9 win over USA in Fukuoka City to maintain its perfect start to the Rugby World Cup.

In attack the men in blue lacked consistency. At times they were scintillating — as evidenced by two sumptuous kicks from flyhalf Camille Lopez to set up first half tries for wingers Yoann Huget and Alivereti Raka. But all too often they were sloppy with line breaks promptly followed by dropped balls or forward passes.

Without the ball France showed a lack of patience and conceded eight first half penalties and were lucky to head in to the break with all 15 players on the field. A less lenient referee than Ben O'Keeffe might have reached for a card on two occasions when French hands slowed the ball down just meters from their own try line.

To their credit, the Eagles made life uncomfortable for their more fancied opponents. Lacking the creativity needed to unpick a the French defense, they ran hard, straight lines in attack with enthusiastic support runners on hand to clean up at the breakdown.

USA missed 32 out of 180 tackles which ultimately proved the difference between the teams. On 66 minutes, France's rangy center Gael Fickou finished from close range to put the game to bed, with the bonus-point coming three minutes later thanks to substitute Baptiste Serin's easy score.

